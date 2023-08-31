Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Has $593,000 Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 127.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,824 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $150.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.55 and a 200-day moving average of $129.05. The company has a market capitalization of $125.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $153.28.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.08.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

