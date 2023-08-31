JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Short Interest Down 5.4% in August

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,210,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the July 31st total of 23,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

JD.com Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of JD traded down $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $32.94. 5,019,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,410,234. The company has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.49. JD.com has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $67.10.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.44. JD.com had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $287.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JD.com will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on JD.com from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on JD.com from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their target price on JD.com from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

