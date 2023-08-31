Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,505,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 502,977 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.48% of Illinois Tool Works worth $1,096,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $16,798,050,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 43.5% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $249.60. 155,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,363. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.25 and its 200 day moving average is $238.34. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.27 and a 52 week high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.39%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.