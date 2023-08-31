Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,755,004 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,516 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,368,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $5.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $547.41. The company had a trading volume of 507,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,257. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $546.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.16. The firm has a market cap of $242.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $571.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.17.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

