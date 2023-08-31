SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 41.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,798 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the first quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 141.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.94.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.85. 499,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,511,502. The company has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.36 and a 200 day moving average of $66.72. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

