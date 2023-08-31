SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $899,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $371,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 55,208 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 30,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock traded up $1.97 on Thursday, hitting $70.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,080,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,879,658. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.27. The firm has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,636,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $447,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,262,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,810 shares of company stock worth $12,025,330 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

