Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.17-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.21 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion. Okta also updated its FY24 guidance to 1.17-1.20 EPS.

Okta Stock Up 9.5 %

Shares of Okta stock opened at $80.53 on Thursday. Okta has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $94.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 35.26%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Okta will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Okta from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Okta from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $521,413.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $521,413.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,308 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 365.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

