Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.17-1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of 2.207-2.215, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion. Okta also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.17-$1.20 EPS.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of Okta stock opened at $73.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.29 and its 200 day moving average is $75.71. Okta has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $94.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.67 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Okta will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Okta from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $148,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $521,413.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,430 shares of company stock worth $1,015,308 in the last quarter. 7.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,697,000 after buying an additional 237,961 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,547,000 after purchasing an additional 78,366 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter worth $99,063,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 114.1% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,057,000 after purchasing an additional 761,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,134,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,513,000 after buying an additional 85,086 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

