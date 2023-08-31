Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Cut to $215.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.52% from the company’s previous close.

FIVE has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $182.95 on Thursday. Five Below has a 52-week low of $123.55 and a 52-week high of $220.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.95.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $760.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 76.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Five Below during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the first quarter worth $31,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

