Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.29-0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of 558-560, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $552.86 million. Okta also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.17-$1.20 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Okta from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Okta from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.76.

Okta Stock Performance

OKTA stock opened at $73.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Okta has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $94.78.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Okta will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $331,128.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,667,809.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $521,413.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $331,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,430 shares of company stock worth $1,015,308. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in Okta by 365.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

