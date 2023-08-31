Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Posts Earnings Results

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $182.95 on Thursday. Five Below has a one year low of $123.55 and a one year high of $220.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Five Below alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $242.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,005,079,000 after buying an additional 46,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2,513.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $801,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,768 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,922,000 after purchasing an additional 259,012 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,066,000 after buying an additional 8,498 shares in the last quarter.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.