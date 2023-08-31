SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO traded down $3.46 on Thursday, hitting $167.16. The stock had a trading volume of 155,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,977. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $191.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.19 and a 200-day moving average of $175.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $2.5089 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

DEO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.73) to GBX 4,000 ($50.42) in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($59.50) to GBX 4,440 ($55.97) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,893.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

