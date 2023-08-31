Rathbones Group PLC Sells 263 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Rathbones Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,715 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $782,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,942 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Illumina by 268.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,269,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,020,787,000 after purchasing an additional 527,005 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Illumina by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $386,751,000 after purchasing an additional 351,701 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $166.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.00 and its 200 day moving average is $201.16. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.82 and a fifty-two week high of $248.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $278,560 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. HSBC dropped their price target on Illumina from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Illumina from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.05.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

