SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 2,369 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 37.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,028 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup set a $450.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.60.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $380.82. 451,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $378.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.03. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.50 and a 1 year high of $394.64.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

