C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. cut its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 217.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,340,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $988,145,000 after purchasing an additional 918,393 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $651,215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,640 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 640,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $403,415,000 after acquiring an additional 58,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 590,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $371,907,000 after acquiring an additional 76,528 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.77, for a total transaction of $2,641,502.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,513,567.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total value of $2,438,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.77, for a total value of $2,641,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $17,513,567.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,602 shares of company stock worth $51,247,446. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TDG traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $906.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $940.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $880.51 and its 200-day moving average is $804.17.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $920.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on TDG

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.