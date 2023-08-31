IPG Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,387 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,387 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after buying an additional 35,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,458,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,541,863,000 after buying an additional 177,635 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,356,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,048,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,053 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $911,554,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.15. The company had a trading volume of 266,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,465. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.19. The company has a market cap of $117.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 24th. Redburn Partners cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

