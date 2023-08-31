IPG Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,623 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter worth $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter worth $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 833.3% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Ares Capital stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.52. 132,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,014. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average of $18.78.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.26 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 116.36%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

