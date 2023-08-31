Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.29 billion-$2.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.28 billion. Genesco also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.00-2.50 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Genesco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Genesco Price Performance

Genesco stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.55. 76,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,012. The firm has a market cap of $396.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Genesco has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $62.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.52.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.25 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Genesco will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory A. Sandfort bought 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $253,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,949. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesco

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 1,447.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 295,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 276,543 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Genesco by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 284,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 114,053 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Genesco by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 791,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,818,000 after purchasing an additional 93,708 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the first quarter worth $5,910,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 776.7% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 68,581 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

Featured Articles

