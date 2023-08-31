Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.61-1.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73. Hormel Foods also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.61-$1.67 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HRL. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Trading Down 2.6 %

Hormel Foods stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.61. 478,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,376. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.20. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $51.55.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $377,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,886.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $377,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at $848,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,552 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hormel Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 387.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 24.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.