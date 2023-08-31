William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 81,496 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 81,496 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Lantheus worth $41,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 35.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 456.3% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 10,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of LNTH stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.41. The company had a trading volume of 61,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.56 and a 200-day moving average of $81.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.34 and a beta of 0.65. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $100.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.17. Lantheus had a return on equity of 67.18% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.48 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNTH. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. SVB Securities boosted their price target on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

Insider Activity

In other Lantheus news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $26,968.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 90,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,953,428.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lantheus news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $26,968.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 90,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,953,428.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $159,204.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,027.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,315 shares of company stock worth $1,353,773. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

