William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 10,845 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,845 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Lam Research worth $61,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 450.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,926,580. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Lam Research Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of LRCX traded up $10.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $697.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,853. The company has a fifty day moving average of $657.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $577.17. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $726.53. The company has a market cap of $92.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.82%.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.