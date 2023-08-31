William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $44.61 Million Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,002 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50,337 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Workday worth $44,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,504,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $310,767,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $664,598,000 after purchasing an additional 725,609 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Workday by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 766,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,712,000 after purchasing an additional 537,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its position in shares of Workday by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,586,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,393,000 after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Workday from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Workday from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Workday from $258.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.71.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $869,334.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,795,155.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $856,712.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at $122,648,526.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800 in the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $1.77 on Thursday, hitting $244.91. The company had a trading volume of 202,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,348. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $245.60. The stock has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -506.54, a P/E/G ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.