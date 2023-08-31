William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,082,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,835 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.79% of Blueprint Medicines worth $48,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,661,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,009,000 after acquiring an additional 44,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,876,000 after buying an additional 46,264 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,299,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,352,000 after buying an additional 267,479 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,908,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,703,000 after purchasing an additional 431,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,213,000 after acquiring an additional 449,648 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Securities lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.82.

BPMC traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,807. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.60 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 117.88% and a negative net margin of 245.62%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.68) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $120,102.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,371.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,830,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $120,102.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,371.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

