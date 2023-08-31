Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05-$2.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.70 billion-$8.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.66 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $8.04-$8.06 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $233.19.

NYSE CRM traded up $10.74 on Thursday, hitting $225.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,687,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,060,895. The firm has a market cap of $219.91 billion, a PE ratio of 565.91, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.82 and its 200 day moving average is $201.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,786,716.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $269,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,616,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,786,716.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,232,764 shares of company stock worth $262,454,833. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 27.2% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

