Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $71.46, but opened at $73.77. Signet Jewelers shares last traded at $76.30, with a volume of 132,036 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 9.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on SIG shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $702,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,017,740 shares in the company, valued at $71,506,412.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 7,283 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $576,303.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,981.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $702,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,017,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,506,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,979 shares of company stock worth $7,252,711 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 416.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 6.5 %

The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.77.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

