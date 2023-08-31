Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the July 31st total of 4,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Crocs Trading Up 1.7 %

CROX stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.46. The stock had a trading volume of 109,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,321. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.69. Crocs has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $151.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.89.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 81.96% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 2,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.61 per share, with a total value of $200,005.54. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,439,239.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $101.62 per share, with a total value of $198,159.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,057 shares in the company, valued at $10,472,652.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 2,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.61 per share, for a total transaction of $200,005.54. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,439,239.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 6,468 shares of company stock worth $648,318 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,811,000 after purchasing an additional 247,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,893,000 after acquiring an additional 226,669 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,100,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,215,000 after acquiring an additional 590,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Crocs by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $254,225,000 after acquiring an additional 36,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,460,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,399,000 after purchasing an additional 838,972 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CROX. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $159.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.29.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

