Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 1,221 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in RTX by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 13.0% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 202,376 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 46.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 123,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 39,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on RTX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Argus downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

RTX Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $86.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $126.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.67.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

