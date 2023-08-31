First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 234,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,270 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of HCA Healthcare worth $61,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $547,104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,226,000 after buying an additional 1,734,194 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,917,000 after acquiring an additional 758,127 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after acquiring an additional 639,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HCA stock opened at $279.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.32 and a fifty-two week high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.62.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HCA

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.