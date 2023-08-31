Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 379.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,783 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 796,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,834,000 after acquiring an additional 92,697 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,101,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,655,000 after buying an additional 15,822 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000.
Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ FOLD opened at $13.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.26. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $14.10.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amicus Therapeutics
In other news, CAO Samantha Prout sold 36,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $517,095.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,412.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Samantha Prout sold 36,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $517,095.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,412.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $103,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 815,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,385 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.
Amicus Therapeutics Profile
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.
