ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,607 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $32,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 13.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 722,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,000,000 after buying an additional 14,589 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 19.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 54.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 351,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after buying an additional 123,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 23.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH stock opened at $128.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.96 and a 200-day moving average of $178.24. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.90 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. The company had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. Wolfe Research lowered Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. B. Riley raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.90.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

