ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 26,835 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,835 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $22,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 59.0% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 11.9% during the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $96.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 98.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.70.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

