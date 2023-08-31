Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,496 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 260,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $179,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $964,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 2,222.2% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $725.31 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $483.19 and a 12 month high of $811.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $742.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $700.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.63.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

