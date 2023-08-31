GMS (NYSE:GMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. GMS had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS.

GMS Stock Down 5.3 %

GMS opened at $70.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.26 and a 200 day moving average of $63.75. GMS has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $76.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of GMS in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of GMS from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 800,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $52,848,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,772,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,270,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 16,950 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $1,211,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,507.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,717,270 shares of company stock worth $115,788,574 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GMS

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GMS by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,773,000 after purchasing an additional 154,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in GMS by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,596,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GMS by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 777,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,011,000 after acquiring an additional 24,791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in GMS by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,489,000 after acquiring an additional 110,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in GMS in the 1st quarter worth $28,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Articles

