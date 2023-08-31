Short Interest in Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Grows By 5.3%

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 645,500 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the July 31st total of 613,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,291.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRETF. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Cormark raised Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.52. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0614 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 7.95%. This is an increase from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 99.84%.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto with over 3.5 million square feet owned and managed. We have carefully curated an investment portfolio of high-quality assets in irreplaceable locations in one of the finest office markets in the world.

