LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,174,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,817,459 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 3.13% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $955,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 162.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $529,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYB. StockNews.com downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.88.

Shares of LYB stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.17. 230,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,576. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $101.30. The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.19 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.64%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

