Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,789,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,965 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 6.08% of Atmos Energy worth $987,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $127,941,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after purchasing an additional 533,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,261 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,542,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,023,000 after buying an additional 485,903 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $1,468,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 212,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,952,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $116.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,944. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.71 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $662.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

