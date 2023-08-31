6,826 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Bought by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 170.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $106.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.99 billion, a PE ratio of -5,326.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.83. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.20.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at $168,711,685.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,711,685.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,174 shares of company stock worth $36,147,103 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

