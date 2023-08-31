Wellington Management Group LLP Has $1.03 Billion Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,431,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 295,354 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.07% of FMC worth $1,029,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMC. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1,743.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in FMC by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 983,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,702,000 after purchasing an additional 86,303 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in FMC by 13.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FMC traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.38. 206,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,042. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $86.61 and a 52 week high of $134.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.38.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). FMC had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. FMC’s payout ratio is 47.25%.

FMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FMC in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $135.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FMC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.57.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

