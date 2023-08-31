Dali Foods Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DLLFF) Short Interest Up 6.7% in August

Dali Foods Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DLLFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,086,900 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the July 31st total of 1,956,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Dali Foods Group Price Performance

Dali Foods Group stock remained flat at C$0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Dali Foods Group has a 12 month low of C$0.28 and a 12 month high of C$0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.40.

Dali Foods Group Company Profile

Dali Foods Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells food and beverages in Mainland China. The company operates through four segments: Manufacture and Sale of Household Consumption; Manufacture and Sale of Snack Food; Manufacture and Sale of Ready-To-Drink Beverage; and Others.

