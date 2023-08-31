UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Trading 6.7% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.7% on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $6.32 to $7.37. The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.92. 2,244,754 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 1,191,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TIGR. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered UP Fintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of UP Fintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UP Fintech
Institutional Trading of UP Fintech
UP Fintech Trading Up 6.7 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.87 million, a PE ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 1.37.
UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.33 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 2.65%.
UP Fintech Company Profile
UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than UP Fintech
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 6 Cybersecurity Stocks: Which is the Best to Buy?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Oracle Corp.’s 100% Rally: Refueled
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 Low P/E Stock ETFs for Hungry Value Investors
Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.