UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Trading 6.7% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.7% on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $6.32 to $7.37. The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.92. 2,244,754 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 1,191,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TIGR. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered UP Fintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of UP Fintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 55.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 42,263 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the second quarter worth $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in UP Fintech by 96.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 35,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 17,514 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of UP Fintech by 72.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 73,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 30,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.87 million, a PE ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 1.37.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.33 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 2.65%.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

