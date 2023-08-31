Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 324,460 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,761,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 324,460 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.56% of Crown Castle worth $904,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 234.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.79. The company had a trading volume of 543,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,345. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.94 and a 1-year high of $177.78. The stock has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.63.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.88%.

CCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.56.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

