FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Short Interest Down 12.5% in August

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FRMO Stock Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:FRMO traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $7.70. The stock had a trading volume of 14,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,087. FRMO has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average is $7.65.

About FRMO

FRMO Corporation, through its 4.95% interest in Horizon Kinetics, LLC, operates as an investment advisory and independent research company. It provides in-depth analysis of information-poor, under-researched companies, and strategies to identify the complex situations primarily to institutional investors.

