Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Shares Up 6.4%

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$87.60 and last traded at C$86.40. 480,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,742,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$81.21.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHOP. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Shopify from C$55.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Shopify from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on Shopify from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.20, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The firm has a market cap of C$106.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$81.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$73.70.

In related news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,308 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.51, for a total transaction of C$186,942.03. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

