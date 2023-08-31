EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Short Interest Update

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the July 31st total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
EMS-CHEMIE Price Performance
Shares of EMSHF stock remained flat at $714.00 during trading hours on Thursday. EMS-CHEMIE has a 12 month low of $636.55 and a 12 month high of $828.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $778.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $767.64.
EMS-CHEMIE Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than EMS-CHEMIE
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Oracle Corp.’s 100% Rally: Refueled
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 Low P/E Stock ETFs for Hungry Value Investors
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- This is How Salesforce.com Gets Back to its All-Time High
Receive News & Ratings for EMS-CHEMIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMS-CHEMIE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.