EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Short Interest Update

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the July 31st total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

EMS-CHEMIE Price Performance

Shares of EMSHF stock remained flat at $714.00 during trading hours on Thursday. EMS-CHEMIE has a 12 month low of $636.55 and a 12 month high of $828.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $778.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $767.64.

EMS-CHEMIE Company Profile

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses worldwide. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high-performance polyamides granulates. Its Specialty Chemicals segment develops, produces, and sells fibers, fusible adhesives, and adhesive yarns for technical and textile applications; powder coatings; and reactive diluents.

