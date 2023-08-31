Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Stock Price Up 10%

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.66. Approximately 2,045,558 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,809,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$3.40 to C$0.70 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$0.61 to C$0.59 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

Canopy Growth Stock Up 43.3 %

Canopy Growth Company Profile

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.53. The stock has a market cap of C$616.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

