Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Short Interest Update

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,300 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the July 31st total of 204,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DWVYF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,200 ($27.73) to GBX 2,040 ($25.72) in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Derwent London stock remained flat at $24.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.82. Derwent London has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $26.14.

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion as at 30 June 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

