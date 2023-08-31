Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Short Interest Update

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,488,900 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the July 31st total of 5,836,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 172.1 days.

Davide Campari-Milano Stock Performance

Shares of DVDCF stock remained flat at $13.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,705. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DVDCF. Citigroup downgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Davide Campari-Milano to €13.80 ($15.00) in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Davide Campari-Milano to €13.00 ($14.13) in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers a range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

Featured Articles

