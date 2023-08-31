Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Short Interest Up 12.2% in August

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 950,900 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the July 31st total of 847,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,509.0 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on DRXGF shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.50) to GBX 1,200 ($15.13) in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Drax Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.

OTCMKTS DRXGF remained flat at $7.38 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 613. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.64. Drax Group has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $8.55.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

