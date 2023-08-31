Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Short Interest Down 12.8% in August

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the July 31st total of 3,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 565,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:JAMF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.82. 24,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,589. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.14. Jamf has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 0.47.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Jamf had a negative net margin of 21.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jamf will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jamf news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 32,809 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $725,406.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,627.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jason Wudi sold 30,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $552,669.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 357,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,429,630.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 32,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $725,406.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,627.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 102,190 shares of company stock worth $2,108,710 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAMF. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Jamf during the fourth quarter valued at $477,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Jamf by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 61,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Jamf during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the first quarter valued at about $487,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

JAMF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Jamf from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jamf from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Jamf from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

