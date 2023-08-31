Short Interest in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Declines By 8.0%

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the July 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on JACK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.35.

Jack in the Box Trading Up 0.8 %

Jack in the Box stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,815. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.86. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $396.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.89 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack in the Box

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total transaction of $62,222.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,846 shares in the company, valued at $5,171,432.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

